Severe weather preparations

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s important to know the best ways to keep you and your family safe with the threat of severe weather this weekend.

It all starts with staying informed before the day of potential bad weather. It’s also important to have more than one way to get notified of watches and warnings.

“There are two really important things to keep in mind as we’re approaching a threat of severe thunderstorms again. First is to have a plan; know what to do and know where to go if dangerous weather threatens. Second is to stay informed. There are many ways to stay informed and you should pick about three of them because it’s always a good idea to have backups. One of those three should never be social media and it should never be tornado sirens. Both of those are notoriously unreliable, dangerously so, when we need information right now,” said WTOK Chief Meteorologist Stephen Bowers

One great way to stay up to date with weather watches and warnings is to download our free WTOK weather app, available on Android and iOS.

