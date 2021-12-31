Threefoot hotel to host New Year’s celebration

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

People are making their New Year’s plans and they have a lot of choices to choose from right here in downtown.

This will be the first New Year for the Threefoot hotel and its employees and they’re planning on making it big. Both 601 and Boxcar will have special hours for tomorrow, with both of them having special menu items to ring in the New Year. There will even be a trolley to carry people back to the hotel from the Children’s Museum Gala.

“We’ve got a couple of dinner specials for 601 as well as for boxcar that we’ll be featuring this weekend. We’re going to have a champagne toast at midnight, lots of guests coming into town. As also a part of what meridian is celebrating on New Year’s Eve. The children’s museum has their big gala going on, so we have a lot of guests that are coming in for that,” said Jeremy Campbell Area Director of Sales for the Threefoot Hotel.

“It’s unlike anything else in Meridian, you know. It’s the celebration of a new year, a new beautiful building in meridian, a new center for entertainment and tourism. I mean, really everything,” said beverage specialist Kolton Drury.

To check the availability of any rooms in the hotel or to make reservations for dinner, please call the Threefoot Hotel.

