Woman killed in three-car crash in Greene County, Alabama

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - State troopers in Alabama are investigating a deadly crash in Greene County.

Troopers say 29-year old Keyundria Jones was killed in a three-vehicle collision Thursday. Jones was from the Emelle community. The crash happened just before midnight on Interstate 59 near the 33-mile marker. That’s close to Boligee in Greene County.

The two other drivers were not hurt.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.