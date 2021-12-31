Woman killed in three-car crash in Greene County, Alabama
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - State troopers in Alabama are investigating a deadly crash in Greene County.
Troopers say 29-year old Keyundria Jones was killed in a three-vehicle collision Thursday. Jones was from the Emelle community. The crash happened just before midnight on Interstate 59 near the 33-mile marker. That’s close to Boligee in Greene County.
The two other drivers were not hurt.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.