Alabama Legislature getting upgraded website

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Legislature is getting a new website where users can track legislation and view live proceedings.

The new site will be used in the legislative session that begins Jan. 11. The Alabama Legislature’s website address will remain the same at www.legislature.state.al.us.

According to a news release, the new website features a quick search for easy navigation to bills and legislation history plus the ability to create a bill tracking list. It is the first significant upgrade in five years.

Legislative officials will provide a preview of the new site at 10 a.m. Tuesday in room 200 of the Alabama Statehouse. The preview can be viewed online at www.legislature.state.al.us.

