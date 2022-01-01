Advertisement

Crimson Tide tops Bearcats in dominant Cotton Bowl win

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Top-ranked Alabama is headed to another national championship game. Brian Robinson ran for a career-high 204 yards, Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young threw three touchdowns, and the defending Crimson Tide beat Cincinnati 27-6 in the CFP semifinal Cotton Bowl.

The Bearcats had been undefeated and were the first non-Power Five team to make the four-team College Football Playoff. Alabama has won its last six semifinal games. The Tide have missed the four-team playoff only once in the eight seasons of the CFP and have won three national titles in that span. The national title game in Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

