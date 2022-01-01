Skip to content
News
Hurricane
Submit Photos and Videos
Weather
Sports
Community Calendar
VacciNATION
Live Newscasts
Search
News
Crime
Education
Health
International
Local
Military Matters
National
News Videos
Regional
State
Black History Month Special Report
Live Newscasts
Live Events
Weather
Hurricane
East Mississippi Electric Power Radar
Alfa Insurance Camera Network
Closings & Delays
Wednesday Weather Whys
Weather Links
Weather Videos
Sports
All Scholastic Team
National
Team Of The Week
Scoreboard
Football Friday
Coaches Corner
Trainer's Table
Sports Videos
Traffic Cam Network
Great Health Divide
VacciNATION
Salute to Excellence
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Careers
GrayTV Careers
Advertise with Us
Submit a Story
How to Buy a Copy of a Story
Politics
WTOK E-News
Community
Hometown Hero
First Responders
County Road 11
Community Calendar
Marriage And Divorce
Obits
PSA Request Form
CrimeNet
The Pulse
Arrests
COVID-19 Map
Programming Schedule
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
7 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 30, 2021
Daily Docket 4
(wtok)
By
WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST
|
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Officer involved shooting in Meridian
Bed Bath & Beyond in Meridian closing
Woman killed in three-car crash in Greene County, Alabama
Man stabbed multiple times in Stonewall
3 dead, 4 hurt in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Mississippi
Latest News
Teen arrested in kidnapping incident
Philadelphia police seek tips in death investigation
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 29, 2021
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 29, 2021