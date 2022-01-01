Advertisement

Locals share New Year’s Resolutions

“New Year, new me” that’s what many people are saying as they enter the year 2022 with goals to...
“New Year, new me” that’s what many people are saying as they enter the year 2022 with goals to better themselves.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - “New Year, new me” that’s what many people are saying as they enter the year 2022 with goals to better themselves.

A fresh start to a new year can mean a new beginning for an individual. Whether it’s eating healthier, getting more exercise, or just trying to become a better person, locals say they are excited about what the new year has in store.

One local told us that his resolution is all about growth.

“2021 was kind of an up and down year. We took a lot of losses for the city and personally. But in 2022, we are looking for growth. I am asking God to bless my friends, family, our city, state, and our country. We go from there,” said local Calvin Jenkins.

Later at 10, you’ll hear from a 12-year-old girl that shares her New Year’s Resolution that many women can relate to.

