Man stabbed multiple times in Stonewall

A stabbing is under investigation Friday in Clarke County.
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Sheriff Todd Kemp said officers responded to the 600 block of Garner Avenue in Stonewall after a domestic call was reported around midnight Friday.

Kemp said Dana Riley showed up at his neighbor’s house covered in blood.

Officers said Riley was stabbed several times by his wife. Authorities identified Riley’s wife as Roshundra Tilman.

Tilman was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

