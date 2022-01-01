Severe threat easing, but it isn’t over

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The severe weather risk is diminishing overall in our area, but that isn’t to say the severe weather threat has completely ended. A couple of strong or severe thunderstorms are still possible this afternoon and evening from about 2 PM through midnight. Any severe thunderstorms that do develop can produce tornadoes, damaging winds, or large hail. This is not meant to imply that the severe weather threat has ended. It’s too early to make that call.

It only takes one severe thunderstorm to turn the day in a dangerous direction. Make sure you’re paying attention. Stay informed on the weather, and be ready to move to safety if dangerous weather threatens.

The Storm Prediction Center reduced the risk level for severe thunderstorms in our area from a level three enhanced risk to a level two slight risk on Saturday morning. The threat is much bigger well north of us over North Mississippi, North Alabama, and Tennessee. That’s where the Storm Prediction Center has focused its enhanced risk. The enhanced risk includes areas around Southaven, Tupelo, Oxford, Corinth, Clarksdale in Mississippi; Huntsville, Cullman, Muscle Shoals, Florence, Decatur, Scottsboro, and Athens in Alabama; and Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga, and Lawrenceburg in Tennessee.

