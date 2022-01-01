Sugar Bowl fans enjoy New Orleans New Years Eve Parade

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The New Orleans New Years’ Eve Parade was covered in Rebel red and Baylor Green.

Band members and cheerleaders from Ole Miss and Baylor made their way through the French Quarter.

As much as they were enjoying the parade, fans from each team were already looking forward to the Sugar Bowl.

“We’ve had a few bad years, so they’ve brought joy to me and my family,” Sherry Carlson, who was there for Ole Miss, said.

Carlson and her family were eagerly awaiting the announcement of the bowl game and planned the trip as soon as it was announced that Ole Miss was participating.

“The Bears are looking good, this is the year,” Dave Culbertson, a Baylor fan said, “They’re gonna roll over Ole Miss.”

