Tornado Watch issued for part of East Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Tornado Watch is in effect until 8 PM for Lauderdale, Newton, Neshoba, Kemper, Winston, Noxubee, Scott, and Leake counties in East Mississippi.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes. Damaging winds and large hail are also possible.

The watch includes areas around Meridian, Marion, Collinsville, Lauderdale, Causeyville, Newton, Decatur, Hickory, Chunky, Union, Philadelphia, Choctaw, House, Tucker, DeKalb, Preston, Scooba, Electric Mills, Pristmatic, Klondike, Louisville, Nanih Waiya, Noxapater, Macon, Brooksville, Lake, Sebastopol, Forrest, and Carthage.

Severe thunderstorms are possible even though the biggest risk for severe weather has shifted to the north. The tornado threat and damaging wind threat will likely be isolated in nature in our area, and it’s possible that it doesn’t happen at all. However, conditions are favorable for tornadoes and damaging winds if severe thunderstorms can form.

Stay informed on the weather, and be prepared to move to safety if dangerous weather threatens. The threat may be somewhat isolated for us, but all we need is one severe thunderstorm for the day to quickly turn bad.

