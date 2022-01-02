Advertisement

CenterPoint Energy sends natural gas crews to Colorado

CenterPoint Energy is sending crews to Colorado to help restore gas lines damaged in vast...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (WDAM) - CenterPoint Energy’s normal operations footprint includes customers in Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.

In the upcoming week, the energy company will add Colorado to its list.

The energy company deployed natural-gas, mutual-assistance crews and support personnel from Shreveport, La., to assist Xcel Energy with natural gas restoration efforts in Boulder, Colo.

Recent wildfires caused widespread damage, not only to homes and other structures, but to base utilities such as gas, electricity and water.

“Our natural gas technicians are skilled to perform in any type of conditions, just like they do for our customers at home,” said Tony Gardner, vice president of Louisiana/Mississippi Gas at CenterPoint Energy.

“We are fully committed to helping restore service to affected customers as safely and quickly as possible.”

CenterPoint Energy mutual assistance crews also have departed from other parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, and are expected to arrive in Boulder by Monday.

Crews will begin working 16-hour shifts after the safety and on-boarding process is complete and will continue to take the necessary steps to protect the safety and well-being of customers, employees, contractors and communities.

Coming to the aid of other utilities is nothing new to CenterPoint Energy employees. Over the years, CenterPoint Energy crews have supported other utilities across the country many times by assisting in the restoration of natural gas service.

CenterPoint Energy has been a volunteer member of Southern Gas Association, American Gas Association, Northwest Gas Association and Midwest Energy Association natural gas mutual assistance networks for approximately 10 years, to lend a helping hand during natural gas emergencies.

The company also will continue to monitor local weather conditions and assess customer needs given the severe weather impacting northern Louisiana.

