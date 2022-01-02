Advertisement

Cooler weather returns for Sunday

More seasonable temperatures return for the end of the weekend
More seasonable temperatures return for the end of the weekend
By Harrison Nix
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 3:24 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Most of the morning and afternoon was quiet for us, but the chance of severe weather sticks with us until around 2am Sunday morning. An isolated tornado and strong winds are possible if a storm can become severe. Lingering showers will be with us through Sunday with highs dropping into the lower 60′s. The cooler, more seasonable weather will continue into the beginning of the work week. Sunny skies return for Monday but temperatures will only reach into the upper 40′s for afternoon highs after we start the day off in the upper 20′s. We begin a gradual warming trend by Tuesday with highs in the mid 50′s and lows in the upper 30′s, but more clouds start to move in by then. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with temperatures back into the mid 60′s. More rain returns for Thursday before we cool back down into the mid 40′s for a high on Friday.

