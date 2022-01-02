Advertisement

Escaped Mississippi inmate caught in West Memphis

Escaped Mississippi inmate caught in West Memphis
Escaped Mississippi inmate caught in West Memphis(Ackerman Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An escaped inmate from Mississippi has been taken into custody in West Memphis.

According to the Ackerman Police Department, the inmate, Andrew Emerick was a part of the Choctaw County work program and was serving time for selling drugs.

He was taken into custody by the US Marshal Task Force and MDOC SRT Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Snow fell in East Mississippi Sunday night and people didn’t hesitate to share their fun
Snow falls in East Mississippi
Police say the officer, a seven-year veteran of the force, was resting in his car after a New...
NYC police officer shot while resting in car between shifts
(Source: Gray News) The Meridian Police Department has confirmed there was an officer-involved...
Officer involved shooting in Meridian
More seasonable temperatures return for the end of the weekend
Cooler weather returns for Sunday
Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl for the first time since 1970
No. 6 Baylor tops No. 8 Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl; Corral hurt

Latest News

The combined jackpots for Powerball® and Mega Millions® this week tops an estimated $784 million.
Mississippi Lottery player kicks off 2022 with $100,000 Powerball win
MHP issued 14,792 citations, made 279 arrests for impaired driving and investigated 178 crashes...
MHP: Two fatalities over New Year’s weekend
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters after a Democratic policy...
Schumer: Senate to vote on filibuster change for voting bill
A crime scene
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Feeling like winter to start the week
Winter’s chill will greet you as you start the week