Advertisement

The Fans of the Sugar Bowl

Ole Miss fans look on after the Rebels went down 21-7
Ole Miss fans look on after the Rebels went down 21-7(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Sugar Bowl welcomed 66,479 fans through their gates and WTOK was with them before and after the game to see how they felt.

“The Rebs are my life! I eat, sleep, breathe the Rebs!” One Ole Miss fan who had stepped off a party bus before the game said, “My first word was Rebels,” his friend added.

When drinks are flowing and sprits are high, they are usually accompanied by some hot takes.

“Rebs by a thousand,” another Ole Miss fan said, “I don’t see the Rebs losing tonight.”

Ole Miss fans in New Orleans probably should have taken score predictions from this Baylor fan.

“Baylor beats Ole Miss by more than two touchdowns,” Hudson Hyde, a freshman at Baylor, said.

Though it was not more than two touchdowns it was two exactly!

At about three minutes left in the game, the Ole Miss migration out of the stadium began as the sunset on a historic season.

“I’m feeling a little down, I’m not too happy with this game, I wish the Rebs had done better, but I know we did what we could with our backup quarterback,” Ole Miss fan, Scooter, said after the game. “In the future I’m open for an even better Ole Miss Rebels team, which I know we continue to bring every year.”

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News) The Meridian Police Department has confirmed there was an officer-involved...
Officer involved shooting in Meridian
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 8 PM for part of East Mississippi.
Tornado Watch continues for part of East Miss. & West Ala.
A neighborhood in Gulfport, Mississippi, was the site of a fatal shooting late Friday night....
3 dead, 4 hurt in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Mississippi
A stabbing is under investigation Friday in Clarke County.
Man stabbed multiple times in Stonewall
The Meridian location is closing.
Bed Bath & Beyond in Meridian closing

Latest News

Great Scorpion Trail Run
Great Scorpion Trail Run kicks off marathons for 2022
Last living parent of one of four girls killed in 1963 16th Street Baptist Church bombing passes away
More seasonable temperatures return for the end of the weekend
Cooler weather returns for Sunday
Local New Years Resolutions
Local New Years Resolutions