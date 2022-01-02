The Fans of the Sugar Bowl

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Sugar Bowl welcomed 66,479 fans through their gates and WTOK was with them before and after the game to see how they felt.

“The Rebs are my life! I eat, sleep, breathe the Rebs!” One Ole Miss fan who had stepped off a party bus before the game said, “My first word was Rebels,” his friend added.

When drinks are flowing and sprits are high, they are usually accompanied by some hot takes.

“Rebs by a thousand,” another Ole Miss fan said, “I don’t see the Rebs losing tonight.”

Ole Miss fans in New Orleans probably should have taken score predictions from this Baylor fan.

“Baylor beats Ole Miss by more than two touchdowns,” Hudson Hyde, a freshman at Baylor, said.

Though it was not more than two touchdowns it was two exactly!

At about three minutes left in the game, the Ole Miss migration out of the stadium began as the sunset on a historic season.

“I’m feeling a little down, I’m not too happy with this game, I wish the Rebs had done better, but I know we did what we could with our backup quarterback,” Ole Miss fan, Scooter, said after the game. “In the future I’m open for an even better Ole Miss Rebels team, which I know we continue to bring every year.”

