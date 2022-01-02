Great Scorpion Trail Run kicks off marathons for 2022

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Runners will be able to participate in the first race of the year next weekend.

Next Saturday marks the date of the annual great scorpion trail run. All money raised from registration for the run will go towards the National Alopecia Areata Foundation to help raise awareness to the auto-immune disorder.

“This is our fifth annual ‘the great scorpion trail run. We’re expecting 275 people to come from eleven different states and the money is raised to go to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation. There’s not any other race that benefits this cause, so we just wanted to raise awareness about what alopecia is,” said race director Caroline Irvine.

Registration for the run closes at January 7th at 7pm.

If you would like to register, please visit: http://www.greatscorpiontrailrun.com/

