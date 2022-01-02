Advertisement

Great Scorpion Trail Run kicks off marathons for 2022

Great Scorpion Trail Run
Great Scorpion Trail Run(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Runners will be able to participate in the first race of the year next weekend.

Next Saturday marks the date of the annual great scorpion trail run. All money raised from registration for the run will go towards the National Alopecia Areata Foundation to help raise awareness to the auto-immune disorder.

“This is our fifth annual ‘the great scorpion trail run. We’re expecting 275 people to come from eleven different states and the money is raised to go to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation. There’s not any other race that benefits this cause, so we just wanted to raise awareness about what alopecia is,” said race director Caroline Irvine.

Registration for the run closes at January 7th at 7pm.

If you would like to register, please visit: http://www.greatscorpiontrailrun.com/

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News) The Meridian Police Department has confirmed there was an officer-involved...
Officer involved shooting in Meridian
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 8 PM for part of East Mississippi.
Tornado Watch continues for part of East Miss. & West Ala.
A neighborhood in Gulfport, Mississippi, was the site of a fatal shooting late Friday night....
3 dead, 4 hurt in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Mississippi
A stabbing is under investigation Friday in Clarke County.
Man stabbed multiple times in Stonewall
The Meridian location is closing.
Bed Bath & Beyond in Meridian closing

Latest News

Last living parent of one of four girls killed in 1963 16th Street Baptist Church bombing passes away
More seasonable temperatures return for the end of the weekend
Cooler weather returns for Sunday
Local New Years Resolutions
Local New Years Resolutions
A Tornado Watch was issued shortly after 10 PM Saturday for our West Alabama viewing area. It's...
New Tornado Watch Issued For Overnight