Last living parent of one of four girls killed in 1963 16th Street Baptist Church bombing passes away

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of Mrs. Maxine McNair announced the peaceful passing of their mother on Sunday, January 2.

McNair was the mom and last living parent of Denise McNair, one of the four little girls killed in the 1963 bombing of 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. McNair was 93 years old.

Her family released the following statement in a press release:

“Mrs. McNair was an amazing wife and mother and as a teacher of 33 years in the Birmingham public school system imparted knowledge in the lives of hundreds. We are going to miss her laughter and her humor. The family would appreciate all of your thoughts and prayers.”

The family said arrangements for a celebration of her life will be forthcoming.

