Looking back at the top highlights of 2021

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - During 2021, sports across East Mississippi and West Alabama took the world by a storm.

So far, 2021 is starting to look like history might repeat it’s self. The Alabama Crimson Tide took down Ohio State and won the College Football National Championship to begin the new year.

They were not the only ones who left as champions. The Neshoba Central girls softball team got their 8th straight state championship.

The West Lauderdale baseball team won their first state championship since 2017. They beat Sumrall in the 4A State Championship game.

Mississippi State would win their first National Championship in school history when they beat Vanderbilt in the College World Series.

The EMCC Lions brought back their golf team for the first time in years. The team is led by head coach Ashton Maddaloni.

In October the Braves pushed their way through and returned to Atlanta, GA as World Series champions.

The UWA Tigers would set a record for their largest margin victory in school history by beating the North American Stallions 80-0. They would also start the season 6-0 which was their best start in program history. The Tigers celebrate 50 years since their football team won the school first national championship.

The Clarkdale Bulldogs got their best start ever when they began the season 6-0.

West Lauderdale would light up the Kingdom this season with one of the top running backs in the nation on their team. J.J. Grant runs through records for the Knights and helped lead the team to a _ and _ season.

Neshoba Central would do something they have not done much before. Throw the ball. Their air born team would go undefeated in the regular season and fall short to making it to the state championship.

Southern miss begins the Will Hall era and joins the Sunbelt conference.

Jackson State and Deion Sanders finish the season with one of their best records in school history 11-2. Coach Primetime breaks headlines by flipping the nations top recruit from Florida State to come to JSU.

Mississippi State’s season would go up and down. But Will Rogers breaks a few of Dak Prescotts records including the most passes in a single season. The Bulldogs nail down the air raid offense and look forward to all that 2022 has in store.

College GameDay makes it out to the Grove for the second time in the schools history. The Rebels get their best season record in school history by winning 10 games in the season.

The Meridian High School boys and girls basketball teams went undefeated to start the season and continue to pave the way now.

2021 was quite a year across the Magnolia State and through Alabama. But these teams and many more are looking forward to breaking more records and bringing home more trophies this year.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.