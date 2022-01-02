Advertisement

Mask policies at North Alabama schools, universities

As students return to class, school boards are deciding whether or not students and staff will be required to wear masks
As students return to class, school boards are deciding whether or not students and staff will be required to wear masks(Unsplash)
By Anna Mahan and Kelsey Duncan
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - School systems across north Alabama are constantly evaluating masking policies for students and teachers.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has put together a back-to-school guide for students, guardians and all school officials. Health officials say the guidance comes from the most up-to-date recommendations from the CDC.

READ THE FULL ADPH BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDE

As the spring semester continues, school boards are deciding whether or not students and staff will be required to wear masks. Here’s a list of what schools, colleges and universities are doing around north Alabama so far.

K-12 SCHOOLS

Masks required:

  • Albertville City Schools (Update as of 9/2/2021 - mask mandate extended for two weeks)
  • Arab City Schools (Update as of 10/1/2021 - mask preferred starting Oct. 4)
  • Athens City Schools (Update as of 10/15/2021 - mask recommended starting Oct. 18)
  • Colbert County Schools (Update as of 10/28/2021 - masks optional starting Oct. 28)
  • Decatur City Schools (Update as of 10/19/2021 - mask preferred starting Nov. 1)
  • DeKalb County Schools
  • Florence City Schools (Update as of 8/16/2021 - all students Pre-K through Grade 12 will be required to wear masks beginning Aug. 19)
  • Fort Payne City Schools (Update as of 10/1/2021 - mask requirement extended to Oct. 15)
  • Guntersville City Schools
  • Hatton Elementary School (Update as of 8/13/2021 - students transitioned to virtual learning for 10 calendar days)
Hatton Elementary transitions to virtual learning
  • Huntsville City Schools
  • Lawrence County Schools (Update as of 9/17/2021 - mask requirement extended to Sept. 24)
  • Madison City Schools (Update as of 1/2/2022 - masks required starting Jan. 4: Click here for more details)
  • Madison County Schools
  • Muscle Shoals City Schools (Update as of 10/15/2021 - mask preferred status starting Oct. 18)
  • Russellville City Schools
  • Scottsboro City Schools (Update as of 11/9/2021 - mask mandate ends Friday, Nov. 19)
  • Sheffield City Schools (Update as of 9/30/2021 - mask requirement extended to Oct. 30)

Not required / optional:

  • Boaz City Schools (Optional masks begins on Oct. 4)
  • Lauderdale County Schools
  • Limestone County Schools
  • Lincoln County Schools (TN)
  • Fayetteville City Schools (TN)
  • Franklin County Schools
  • Hartselle City Schools

COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES

Masks required:

  • Alabama A&M University
  • Calhoun Community College (All campuses)
  • Drake State Community College & Techincal College
  • Northeast Alabama Community College
  • Northwest-Shoals Community College
  • Oakwood University
  • University of Alabama Huntsville
  • University of North Alabama

Not required / optional:

  • Athens State University

