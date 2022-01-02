Mask policies at North Alabama schools, universities
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - School systems across north Alabama are constantly evaluating masking policies for students and teachers.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has put together a back-to-school guide for students, guardians and all school officials. Health officials say the guidance comes from the most up-to-date recommendations from the CDC.
As the spring semester continues, school boards are deciding whether or not students and staff will be required to wear masks. Here’s a list of what schools, colleges and universities are doing around north Alabama so far.
K-12 SCHOOLS
Masks required:
- Albertville City Schools (Update as of 9/2/2021 - mask mandate extended for two weeks)
- Arab City Schools (Update as of 10/1/2021 - mask preferred starting Oct. 4)
- Athens City Schools (Update as of 10/15/2021 - mask recommended starting Oct. 18)
- Colbert County Schools (Update as of 10/28/2021 - masks optional starting Oct. 28)
- Decatur City Schools (Update as of 10/19/2021 - mask preferred starting Nov. 1)
- DeKalb County Schools
- Florence City Schools (Update as of 8/16/2021 - all students Pre-K through Grade 12 will be required to wear masks beginning Aug. 19)
- Fort Payne City Schools (Update as of 10/1/2021 - mask requirement extended to Oct. 15)
- Guntersville City Schools
- Hatton Elementary School (Update as of 8/13/2021 - students transitioned to virtual learning for 10 calendar days)
- Huntsville City Schools
- Lawrence County Schools (Update as of 9/17/2021 - mask requirement extended to Sept. 24)
- Madison City Schools (Update as of 1/2/2022 - masks required starting Jan. 4: Click here for more details)
- Madison County Schools
- Muscle Shoals City Schools (Update as of 10/15/2021 - mask preferred status starting Oct. 18)
- Russellville City Schools
- Scottsboro City Schools (Update as of 11/9/2021 - mask mandate ends Friday, Nov. 19)
- Sheffield City Schools (Update as of 9/30/2021 - mask requirement extended to Oct. 30)
Not required / optional:
- Boaz City Schools (Optional masks begins on Oct. 4)
- Lauderdale County Schools
- Limestone County Schools
- Lincoln County Schools (TN)
- Fayetteville City Schools (TN)
- Franklin County Schools
- Hartselle City Schools
COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES
Masks required:
- Alabama A&M University
- Calhoun Community College (All campuses)
- Drake State Community College & Techincal College
- Northeast Alabama Community College
- Northwest-Shoals Community College
- Oakwood University
- University of Alabama Huntsville
- University of North Alabama
Not required / optional:
- Athens State University
