Mask policies at North Alabama schools, universities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - School systems across north Alabama are constantly evaluating masking policies for students and teachers.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has put together a back-to-school guide for students, guardians and all school officials. Health officials say the guidance comes from the most up-to-date recommendations from the CDC.

As the spring semester continues, school boards are deciding whether or not students and staff will be required to wear masks. Here’s a list of what schools, colleges and universities are doing around north Alabama so far.

K-12 SCHOOLS

Masks required:

Albertville City Schools (Update as of 9/2/2021 - mask mandate extended for two weeks)

Arab City Schools (Update as of 10/1/2021 - mask preferred starting Oct. 4)

Athens City Schools (Update as of 10/15/2021 - mask recommended starting Oct. 18)

Colbert County Schools (Update as of 10/28/2021 - masks optional starting Oct. 28)

Decatur City Schools (Update as of 10/19/2021 - mask preferred starting Nov. 1)

DeKalb County Schools

Florence City Schools (Update as of 8/16/2021 - all students Pre-K through Grade 12 will be required to wear masks beginning Aug. 19)

Fort Payne City Schools (Update as of 10/1/2021 - mask requirement extended to Oct. 15)

Guntersville City Schools

Hatton Elementary School (Update as of 8/13/2021 - students transitioned to virtual learning for 10 calendar days)

Huntsville City Schools

Lawrence County Schools (Update as of 9/17/2021 - mask requirement extended to Sept. 24)

(Update as of 1/2/2022 - masks required starting Jan. 4: Click here for more details) Madison City Schools

Madison County Schools

Muscle Shoals City Schools (Update as of 10/15/2021 - mask preferred status starting Oct. 18)

Russellville City Schools

Scottsboro City Schools (Update as of 11/9/2021 - mask mandate ends Friday, Nov. 19)

Sheffield City Schools (Update as of 9/30/2021 - mask requirement extended to Oct. 30)

Not required / optional:

Boaz City Schools (Optional masks begins on Oct. 4)

Lauderdale County Schools

Limestone County Schools

Lincoln County Schools (TN)

Fayetteville City Schools (TN)

Franklin County Schools

Hartselle City Schools

COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES

Masks required:

Alabama A&M University

Calhoun Community College (All campuses)

Drake State Community College & Techincal College

Northeast Alabama Community College

Northwest-Shoals Community College

Oakwood University

University of Alabama Huntsville

University of North Alabama

Not required / optional:

Athens State University

