New Tornado Watch Issued For Overnight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new Tornado Watch has been issued for Sumter, Choctaw, Marengo, Greene, Hale, and Pickens counties in West Alabama until 5 AM Sunday. This includes Livingston, York, Cuba, Emelle, Gainesville, Geiger, Butler, Lisman, Gilbertown, Silas, Toxey, Demopolis, Linden, Sweet Water, Dixons Mill, Aliceville, and Eutaw.

The new watch was issued following the expiration of Tornado Watches for Mississippi and Alabama at 10 PM Saturday. No part of Mississippi is included in the new watch, though heavy storms are possible through Sunday morning in Mississippi.

Showers and thunderstorms forming over Mississippi late Saturday evening are tracking east and organizing into a line of showers and thunderstorms. Instability is somewhat higher over Alabama, and the jet stream is approaching from the north. Both of these can help to energize the atmosphere. The change of wind direction and wind speed with elevation off the ground is favorable for tornadoes and damaging winds to form.

Realistically, the atmosphere is conditionally favorable for severe thunderstorms, and severe storms are not guaranteed. The watch may be canceled before 5 AM. Be sure your NOAA Weather Radio is on alert mode before bed tonight in the event that a tornado does form. Be informed, and be prepared to move to safety if dangerous weather threatens.

Regardless of whether the severe weather threat materializes, areas of heavy rain are likely over both Mississippi and Alabama through Sunday morning.

