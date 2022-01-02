Advertisement

Protecting plants and pets in cold weather

It's important to remember to protect your plants and pets during cold temperatures.
It’s important to remember to protect your plants and pets during cold temperatures.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s important to remember to protect your plants and pets during cold temperatures.

Pets exposed to temperatures in the low teens or single digits for prolonged periods can get frostbite on their feet or the tips of their ears.

It is advised that you move all plants in containers and hanging baskets inside your house. You can group them in a protected area and cover them with plastic. Larger plants can be covered with fabric or plastic. Thoroughly water plants if the soil is dry.

WTOK Weekend Meteorologist Harrison Nix breaks down what you should do when faced with cold weather.

“We spent the past few days with unseasonably warm temperatures. With this cold front moving through, it is going to drop us done feeling like January. It is important to make sure if you have pets outside bring them in. If you have plants that you want to make sure they make it through the winter, bring them in as well if you don’t have a greenhouse. The general rule to go by is if don’t want to be left outside all night in that weather then they don’t want to be left outside in that weather either so bring them on in,” said Nix.

When cold weather strikes, always remember to protect the 4-P’s: pet, plants, pipes, and people

