A recap of Ole Miss' loss to Baylor in the Sugar Bowl

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) is tackled by Baylor defensive tackle Cole Maxwell (96)...
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) is tackled by Baylor defensive tackle Cole Maxwell (96) and linebacker Matt Jones (52) during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Corral left the field after the play. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Associated Press)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WTOK) - The Ole Miss Rebels competed in their 10th Sugar Bowl in the Super Dome as they fall to the Baylor Bears 21-7.

Baylor’s defense stepped up in the Big Easy as they had a total of 10 sacks and three interceptions.

“They played a great game,” Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin said. “We had a perfect storm of ten sacks, four turnovers, three times in the red zone early on. Not only did we not get any points, we actually gave them seven with the pick six. So your defense can’t play lights out forever. Eventually, the ball broke and we gave up big plays,” Kiffin said.

Ole Miss faced a heart breaker in the first quarter as star quarterback Matt Corral suffered a game ending knee injury. Corral was carted to the locker room for X-rays and would return on crutches.

“My mind raced with a lot of thoughts right there. And that’s just for my love for him, just like I would if it was my own son in that situation,” Kiffin said. “I was really hurting for him in that situation because I know how much he’s put into it, how much it means to him and for that to be taken away like that really sucks,” he said.

“When Matt went down, we knew we was in a funk,” Rebels running back Snoop Conner said. “Matt is a great leader. He gives us juice. He runs our offense. We knew it was going to be tough when we went down,” Conner said.

A crushing loss for Ole Miss as they were looking for win number 11, which would’ve been the first Ole Miss football team to do it. While this season was memorable, this loss in the Sugar Bowl will sting for a while.

“I’m not going to sit up here and talk about our miraculous season,” Kiffin said. We did some neat things, special things, some great memories. But we didn’t finish it, and that’s what we came here to do, not just to get a participation trophy. So not real excited,” he said.

“No one really cares about how you start something. At the end of the day, it’s about how you finish it,” Rebels linebacker Chance Campbell said. “It’s a long time to have a bad taste in your mouth. I’m sure when we take a step away from this and get some distance, I’m sure we can pick out some positives; but for right now, it’s not great,” Campbell said.

Ole Miss finishes the 2021-22 College football season at 10-3 and were ranked 8th in the AP Top 25.

