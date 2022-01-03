Advertisement

6 arrested in death of Tommie Warren of Philadelphia

Six people are charged in the death of Tommie Warren, who police say was struck by a stray bullet when rival gangs fired at each other Dec. 27, 2021.(Tommie Warren's Facebook)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A Philadelphia man was killed on December 27th after he was struck by a stray bullet at his home. Six people have now been arrested and charged in connection with the crime.

Police say the shooting was caused by two rival gangs and 31-year-old Tommie Warren was caught in the crossfire and was not the intended target.

Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons said his department received a shots fired call on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 7 p.m. that day. Warren was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle. But police said he died after being airlifted to Jackson.

The six people charged so far are:
• Dartavion Boyd, 18, of Sherwood Drive, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.
• Jakyenzie Wilson, 22, of Cora Street, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.
• Jacori Reynolds, 19, of North Donald Avenue, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.
• Zykeus Macon, 22, of Samps Street, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.
• Meroski Harrington, 21, of Cajun Lane, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.
• James Carter, 22, of Coleman Street, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
(Left to right) James Carter, Meroski Harrington and Zykeus Macon
(Left to right) James Carter, Meroski Harrington and Zykeus Macon(WTOK)
(Left to right) Jacori Reynolds, Jakyenzie Wilson and Dartavion Boyd.
(Left to right) Jacori Reynolds, Jakyenzie Wilson and Dartavion Boyd.(WTOK)

A man who lives on MLK Drive said he knew Warren and described him as a man of God who gave back to his community.

“I know the guy. He goes to Mount Nebo down here. He plays the piano, sings, and plays the drums in the church. His parents are in the church. I know we’ve been having shootings around here every weekend, sometimes through the week. But we really haven’t been having any killings, not like this one that happened the other day. It’s just a tragedy,” said Tony Stewart.

Stewart said everyone who knew Warren is grieving the loss of this son and father.

“We are praying for the family. We don’t know when the funeral is going to be. We are praying and hoping the family can get something out of this. They will never get their son back, and those little kids won’t get their daddy back. So they got to grow up without a father; it’s hard,” said Stewart.

The investigation continues as more arrests are pending.

