Advertisement

Apple becomes world’s 1st $3 trillion company

Apple has become the world's first $3 trillion company.
Apple has become the world's first $3 trillion company.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Apple is now the first publicly traded company to ever be worth $3 trillion.

Shares of the technology company were trading Monday at an all-time high of $182.88. The stock later pulled back from that level.

The company passed $2 trillion in 2020 and $1 trillion in 2018.

Apple shares rose 35% in 2021 partly due to the success of its iPhone 13, Apple Music and Apple TV+.

For context, Microsoft is worth about $2.5 trillion, Google owner Alphabet is worth around $2 trillion, and Amazon is worth around $1.7 trillion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow fell in East Mississippi Sunday night and people didn’t hesitate to share their fun
Snow falls in East Mississippi
A crime scene
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
(Source: Gray News) The Meridian Police Department has confirmed there was an officer-involved...
Officer involved shooting in Meridian
Police say the officer, a seven-year veteran of the force, was resting in his car after a New...
NYC police officer shot while resting in car between shifts
MHP issued 14,792 citations, made 279 arrests for impaired driving and investigated 178 crashes...
MHP: Two fatalities over New Year’s weekend

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Snow falls at the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The eight...
Holmes jury deadlocked on 3 of 11 charges
FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a...
Settlement between Epstein, Prince Andrew accuser now public
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general