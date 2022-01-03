Advertisement

Cold temperatures stick around for the start of the week

Colder weather returns
Colder weather returns
By Harrison Nix
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Temperatures will fall into the 20′s and 30′s for overnight lows into Monday. Winds will be blowing 15-20 mph, making it feel like the upper teens and lower 20′s for Monday morning. We’ll see cloud cover slowly make its way out of the area going throughout the day on Monday with temperatures topping out in the upper 40′s.

Sunny skies stick around for Tuesday with highs slowly climbing back into the middle 50′s. Overnight lows will stay in the mid 20′s for a morning low. A gradual warming trend begins however, partly cloudy skies return for Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 60′s and lows in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s. A stray shower is possible, but unlikely, for the afternoon hours.

Showers return for Thursday with temperatures in the lower 60′s and lows in the mid 40′s Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop right back down into the mid 40′s for Friday with mostly sunny skies. Lows drop back into the 20′s Friday morning.

Another gradual warming trend will greet us for the weekend with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50′s. Lows will drop into the 40′s for the weekend. Sunday sees another shot at rain with temperatures jumping back into the middle 60′s.

