Crimenet 01_03_21

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jarrett R. Nelson.

Nelson is a 39-year-old Black male who stands approximately 5′9″ in height, weighing 130 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he’s being charged with stalking, cyberstalking and failure to register as a sexual offender.

If you know where Nelson can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

