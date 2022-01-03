Advertisement

Crimenet 01_03_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jarrett R. Nelson.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jarrett R. Nelson.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jarrett R. Nelson.

Nelson is a 39-year-old Black male who stands approximately 5′9″ in height, weighing 130 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he’s being charged with stalking, cyberstalking and failure to register as a sexual offender.

If you know where Nelson can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow fell in East Mississippi Sunday night and people didn’t hesitate to share their fun
Snow falls in East Mississippi
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
(Source: Gray News) The Meridian Police Department has confirmed there was an officer-involved...
Officer involved shooting in Meridian
Police say the officer, a seven-year veteran of the force, was resting in his car after a New...
NYC police officer shot while resting in car between shifts
MHP issued 14,792 citations, made 279 arrests for impaired driving and investigated 178 crashes...
MHP: Two fatalities over New Year’s weekend

Latest News

Low temperatures on Tuesday morning will be in the mid-20s.
Winter finally feels like winter
Local lawmakers are preparing for the 2022 Legislative Session that could impact many in the...
Local lawmakers prepare for the 2022 Legislative Session
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters after a Democratic policy...
Schumer: Senate to vote on filibuster change for voting bill
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 17,525 new cases, 5 new deaths and 205...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 17,525 new cases, 5 new deaths reported over New Year’s holiday