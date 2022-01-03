Advertisement

Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call

A crime scene
A crime scene(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hazlehurst Police Chief Darian Murray says officers responded to a call around 2 a.m. Sunday morning about a body in the road on Larkin Street.

Murray says when one of the responding officers got to the scene, she realized the victim was her son.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy, but Chief Murray says it appears he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim is identified as 20-year-old Charles Stewart, Jr.

MBI is going to take over the investigation since it involves an officer’s son.

Murray says they are asking for the community’s help in the case and if anyone knows anything to please come forward. No suspect has been identified at this time.

