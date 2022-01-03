How you can help those affected by Colorado wildfire

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Marshall fire tore through Boulder County, Colorado, destroying 991 homes and damaging another 125, according to the Boulder County sheriff. Three members of the WTOK staff are from Colorado, so even in Mississippi, this tragedy hits close to home.

My parent’s home was within 10 miles of the flames and the fire could be seen from their neighborhood.

Superior, Louisville, and Lafayette, Colo., were hit very hard by the fires.

The head pastor of Lafayette United Methodist Church, located four miles away from the fire, had two congregation members who lost everything.

“It just is a lot to take in; a lot of people are overwhelmed, both by the experience, but also by the generosity of people who are stepping up to help already,” said the Rev. Emily Hagan. “So, it has been a blessing but it’s also like, ‘here we go’. This is the beginning of a long time of recovery.”

Pastor Hagan said that the best way to help is through cash donations or gift cards. Miraculously, despite the widespread devastation, there has not been a reported death from the fires.

If you feel led to help those impacted, here is a list of resources: First United Methodist Church of Lafayette is accepting cash and gift cards

1255 Centaur Village Dr, Lafayette, CO 80026

303-665-5165





Mountain View United Methodist Church is accepting cash and gift cards.

Mountain View UMC-Boulder 355 Ponca Pl. Boulder, CO 80303

303-494-5025





Louisville United Methodist Church is accepting cash and gift cards

741 Jefferson Ave, Louisville, CO 80027

303-666-8812





JEWISHcolorado has opened a Colorado donation mailbox to ensure that contributions flow to those most impacted by Marshall Fire. All proceeds will go to relief efforts, including those beyond the Jewish community.





The western territory of the Salvation Army is accepting donations or you can text FIRERELIEF to 51555.

