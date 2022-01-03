Advertisement

Jackson State University to begin spring semester with online classes

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University has announced new pandemic adjustments for the spring semester.

Starting next Monday, January 10th, faculty will teach all in-person courses in what the university describes as “an online synchronous format” until Sunday, January 23rd.

In-person course options will resume on Monday the 24th.

The online courses will follow the university’s calendar with no changes.

All returning students and visitors must provide proof of a negative PCR test that’s no more than three days old before moving into campus housing.

Students can also have only two guests help with moving in.

Masks are still required on campus, and vaccines and boosters are strongly encouraged.

