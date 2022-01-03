Kathy Savell McNeely was born February 8, 1954, in Union, Mississippi. Her parents were Alton Morgan Savell and Mildred Smith Savell. She graduated from Union High School in 1972 and continued her education at East Central Community College. She married Brian Edward McNeely of Jackson, Mississippi in 1974, and together they raised two children, Erin Lee McNeely and Kristy Nicole McNeely. She worked as a Court Reporter, both in a freelance and official capacity for over 30 years, and was one of the few remaining pen stroke shorthand reporters in the State of Mississippi. Brian and Kathy remained married for 47 years until his death in October of 2021.

Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Alton Morgan Savell and Mildred Smith Savell, her sisters, Brenda Savell Vanlandingham and Mary Beth Savell Tucker, and her husband, Brian Edward McNeely. She is survived by her children, Erin Lee McNeely Shows of Soso, Mississippi, and Kristy Nicole McNeely Todd (Marcus) of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, her sister, Martha Savell Rea (Richard, Sr.) of Union, Mississippi, her beloved grandchildren, Trevor Todd, Abbegail Todd, Tai Shows, and Kreu Shows, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

There will be visitation on Saturday, January 1, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., at Milling Funeral Home in Union, Mississippi, with graveside service to follow at 3:00 p.m., at Union City Cemetery. Bro. William Savell will officiate.

Pallbearers will be Richard Rea, Jr., Chad Rea, Anthony Groover, Kabet McNeely, Marcus Todd and Timothy Groover.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral Home PO Box 119 Union, MS 39365 601.774.5779 voice 601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net