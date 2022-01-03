Skip to content
News
Hurricane
Submit Photos and Videos
Weather
Sports
Community Calendar
VacciNATION
Live Newscasts
Search
News
Crime
Education
Health
International
Local
Military Matters
National
News Videos
Regional
State
Black History Month Special Report
Live Newscasts
Live Events
Weather
Hurricane
East Mississippi Electric Power Radar
Camera Network
Closings & Delays
Wednesday Weather Whys
Weather Links
Weather Videos
Sports
All Scholastic Team
National
Team Of The Week
Scoreboard
Football Friday
Coaches Corner
Trainer's Table
Sports Videos
Traffic Cam Network
Great Health Divide
VacciNATION
Salute to Excellence
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Careers
GrayTV Careers
Advertise with Us
Submit a Story
How to Buy a Copy of a Story
Politics
WTOK E-News
Community
Hometown Hero
First Responders
County Road 11
Community Calendar
Marriage And Divorce
Obits
PSA Request Form
CrimeNet
The Pulse
Arrests
COVID-19 Map
Programming Schedule
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Advertisement
Kemper County Arrest Report January 3, 2022
Daily Docket 3
(wtok)
By
WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST
|
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Debra Clemons 12-27-2021 Auto Theft.jpg
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.
Anthony Adams 12-31-2021 DUI Other; Possession of Marijuana.jpg
Ellis Roby 12-30-2021 DUI Refusal; Resisting Arrest; Reckless Driving; Speeding; No Insurance; Disorderly Conduct; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.jpg
Angela Smith 12-21-2021 Burglary of Dwelling.jpg
Berlyn Clark 12-30-2021 No Driver License; No Insurance; No Tag.jpg
Joey Mays 12-29-2021 Bench Warrant.jpg
Janice Thompson 12-30-2021 Disturbance of the Family.jpg
Kendrick Love 01-01-2022 Careless Driving; Driving While License Suspended.jpg
Judy Hicks 12-31-2021 No Driver License.jpg
Kaneisha Johnigan 01-01-2022 Disorderly Conduct Failure to Obey an Officer; Introduction of Contraband in Facility.jpg
Prentiss Admas 12-31-2021 DUI 1ST; No Insurance; Child Restraint.jpg
Thomas Stephens 12-31-2021 DUI 1ST.jpg
Todd Ben 12-31-2021 DUI Other; Seatbelt Violation; No Insurance.jpg
Most Read
Snow falls in East Mississippi
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Officer involved shooting in Meridian
NYC police officer shot while resting in car between shifts
MHP: Two fatalities over New Year’s weekend
Latest News
6 arrested in death of Tommie Warren of Philadelphia
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 3, 2022
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 30, 2021
Teen arrested in kidnapping incident