Kemper County Arrest Report January 3, 2022

Daily Docket 3
Daily Docket 3(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Debra Clemons 12-27-2021 Auto Theft.jpg
Anthony Adams 12-31-2021 DUI Other; Possession of Marijuana.jpg
Ellis Roby 12-30-2021 DUI Refusal; Resisting Arrest; Reckless Driving; Speeding; No Insurance;...
Angela Smith 12-21-2021 Burglary of Dwelling.jpg
Berlyn Clark 12-30-2021 No Driver License; No Insurance; No Tag.jpg
Joey Mays 12-29-2021 Bench Warrant.jpg
Janice Thompson 12-30-2021 Disturbance of the Family.jpg
Kendrick Love 01-01-2022 Careless Driving; Driving While License Suspended.jpg
Judy Hicks 12-31-2021 No Driver License.jpg
Kaneisha Johnigan 01-01-2022 Disorderly Conduct Failure to Obey an Officer; Introduction of...
Prentiss Admas 12-31-2021 DUI 1ST; No Insurance; Child Restraint.jpg
Thomas Stephens 12-31-2021 DUI 1ST.jpg
Todd Ben 12-31-2021 DUI Other; Seatbelt Violation; No Insurance.jpg
