Advertisement

MHP: Two fatalities over New Year’s weekend

MHP issued 14,792 citations, made 279 arrests for impaired driving and investigated 178 crashes...
MHP issued 14,792 citations, made 279 arrests for impaired driving and investigated 178 crashes that resulted in 25 injuries with two deaths.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol released the numbers from the long New Year’s weekend, which began for state law enforcement Thursday, Dec. 30 and ended at midnight Sunday. MHP issued 14,792 citations, made 279 arrests for impaired driving and investigated 178 crashes that resulted in 25 injuries with two fatal crashes and two deaths.

The deaths happened in DeSoto and Hinds Counties. Troopers responded to a crash on Highway 51 Thursday morning in DeSoto County. Officials say 23-year-old Crystal Parks of Sarah, Miss., died when her car hit a truck driven by 31-year-old Catlin Carlisle of Coldwater, Miss. Carlisle was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A 1-vehicle crash Saturday in Hinds County claimed the life of 26-year-old Marcus A. Davaul of Jackson. The vehicle left Interstate 20 and struck a fence about 4:30 a.m. Davaul was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow fell in East Mississippi Sunday night and people didn’t hesitate to share their fun
Snow falls in East Mississippi
Police say the officer, a seven-year veteran of the force, was resting in his car after a New...
NYC police officer shot while resting in car between shifts
(Source: Gray News) The Meridian Police Department has confirmed there was an officer-involved...
Officer involved shooting in Meridian
More seasonable temperatures return for the end of the weekend
Cooler weather returns for Sunday
Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl for the first time since 1970
No. 6 Baylor tops No. 8 Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl; Corral hurt

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters after a Democratic policy...
Schumer: Senate to vote on filibuster change for voting bill
A crime scene
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Feeling like winter to start the week
Winter’s chill will greet you as you start the week
Jackson State University has announced new pandemic adjustments for the spring semester.
Jackson State University to begin spring semester with online classes