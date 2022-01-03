MHP: Two fatalities over New Year’s weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol released the numbers from the long New Year’s weekend, which began for state law enforcement Thursday, Dec. 30 and ended at midnight Sunday. MHP issued 14,792 citations, made 279 arrests for impaired driving and investigated 178 crashes that resulted in 25 injuries with two fatal crashes and two deaths.

The deaths happened in DeSoto and Hinds Counties. Troopers responded to a crash on Highway 51 Thursday morning in DeSoto County. Officials say 23-year-old Crystal Parks of Sarah, Miss., died when her car hit a truck driven by 31-year-old Catlin Carlisle of Coldwater, Miss. Carlisle was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A 1-vehicle crash Saturday in Hinds County claimed the life of 26-year-old Marcus A. Davaul of Jackson. The vehicle left Interstate 20 and struck a fence about 4:30 a.m. Davaul was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.