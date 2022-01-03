Advertisement

Mississippi Lottery player kicks off 2022 with $100,000 Powerball win

Powerball jackpot exceeds $500 million
The combined jackpots for Powerball® and Mega Millions® this week tops an estimated $784 million.
The combined jackpots for Powerball® and Mega Millions® this week tops an estimated $784 million.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The combined jackpots for Powerball® and Mega Millions® this week tops an estimated $784 million. But one Mississippi Lottery player has already become a $100,000 winner. The winning ticket was purchased from Pearl Brandon LLC located at 3601 Hwy. 80 East in Pearl. The numbers randomly generated for the New Year’s drawing were: 6-12-39-48-50, with 7 as the Powerball.

The jackpot for the Monday, Jan. 3, Powerball drawing is up to $540 million; the jackpot for the Tuesday, Jan. 4, Mega Millions drawing is up to $244 million. The jackpot for the Tuesday, Jan. 4, Mississippi Match 5 drawing is up to an estimated $65,000.

New Year, New Games
Three new scratch-off games will be available for purchase at lottery retailers starting Tuesday.


· Triple It ($1)—Approximate overall odds are 1:4.95. Win up to $5,000.
· I Heart Cash ($2)—Approximate overall odds are 1:4.80. Win up to $15,000.
· Win It All ($10). Approximate overall odds are 1:3.98.

