Funeral services for Mr. Roderick “Rocky” Bumpers, Sr., 74, of Butler will be held Monday, January 3, 2022, at 2 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home in Butler with Rev. Scott Harrell, Rev. Jon Brown, and Rev. Jacky “Jack” White officiating. Burial will follow in the Butler City Cemetery with Rev. Jonathon Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held at Bumpers Funeral Home on Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M.

Rocky was born August 20, 1947, in Mobile, Alabama, to the late Gus and Daisy Bumpers of Coffeeville and passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Choctaw General Hospital in Butler, Alabama.

Rocky has been owner and operator of Bumpers Funeral Home in Butler since 1977, and he and his son, Roderick, purchased Bumpers Funeral Home in York, Alabama, in 2000, and have owned and operated it ever since. Rocky has been a public servant all of his life, owning and operating Bumpers Ambulance Service in the 1970s and becoming Choctaw County Coroner in 1976, and has held that office for 45 years until his death.

He began his funeral career in 1965, working with Mr. Dick Causey in York. He continued to work with Mr. Dick until he was drafted into the Army in 1967. Rocky was awarded the Bronze Star Medal as a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran, proudly serving his country from 1967 – 1970 in the Graves Registration Division.

After being discharged from the Army, Rocky attended mortuary school at Cincinnati School of Mortuary Science, graduating in 1971. He then returned to work with Mr. Dick Causey until Mr. Dick’s retirement in 1977. At his retirement, Mr. Rocky purchased the funeral home in Butler from him.

For 56 years, Mr. Rocky has cared for many grieving families, extending to them love and compassion and caring for their deceased loved ones with dignity. He always looked at his profession as a ministry that God had given him.

Survivors include his wife, Becky G. Bumpers of Butler; son, Roderick Bumpers, Jr., of Butler; daughters, Amanda Bumpers Gibson and husband Allen of Butler; and Mirian “Mim” Bumpers Jackson and husband Johnny of Tuscaloosa; grandchildren, Rachel Leigh Aldridge; Daisy Rebecca Aldridge; Johnny “Trey” Jackson, III; Matthew Trent Aldridge; and Isabel “Izzy” Ruth Jackson; sisters, Doris Buendicho of Mobile; Jackie Cox and husband Johnny of Mobile; Patricia Meyer and husband Bob of Daphne; mother-in-law, Ruth Gibson of Butler and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Augustus Gus Bumpers and Daisy Truett Bumpers; brothers, Ceathil Bumpers and Leon Bumpers; sisters, Kathleen Deas, June Roseberry, Lyndal Scruggs, and grandson, Luke Jackson.

Pallbearers: Trey Jackson, Matt Aldridge, Tommy Dailey, Chuck Gilliland, Johnny Johnson, and Zach Bonner.

Honorary Pallbearers: Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department, Choctaw County Ambulance, Choctaw County Rescue Squad, Members of the Alabama Funeral Director Association, Members of the Alabama Coroners Association, Deacons of Calvary Baptist Church, Don Lolley, Craig Scruggs, Tommy Deas, Chris Gibson, Ronnie Craft, Ezell Pringle, Robert “Rabbit” Brown, Elvin Shepheard, Lee McPhearson, Lenoir Webb, and Arthur “Chief” Ward.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church at PO Box 543, Butler, Alabama 36904, or Ulcanush Cemetery at 65 Blue Mountain Rd., Coffeeville, Alabama 36524.

Please visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.