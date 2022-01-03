Mrs. Edna Lee Helms

Funeral services for Mrs. Edna Helms will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Enterprise United Methodist Church, with Reverend John Wesley Leek and Reverend Evan Williams officiating. Interment will be held at Enterprise Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Helms, age 88, of Enterprise passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at her residence.

Mrs. Helms was a dedicated member of Enterprise United Methodist Church, where she served as a children/youth leader. She was a devoted homemaker, who spent her life taking care of everyone around her. Her home was always open, her kitchen table was always full, and her love was always unconditional.

Survivors include her children, Clara Freeman, Denise Knighton (Johnny), and Sandra Alexander; grandchildren, Heather Hatcher (Ben), Brian Freeman (Coty), Brent Freeman (Danielle), Nikki Williams (Evan), Jonathan Knighton, Summer Barry (Merritt), and Shea Alexander; fifteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Donald Tindle (Martha), Nina Mae Roberts, and Buster Tindle (Terrye); and numerous other family members and friends.

Mrs. Helms was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Helms; son-in-law, Bruce Alexander; one great-granddaughter, Caitlin Williams; and her parents, Archie Tindle and Ethel Tindle.

In addition to flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Enterprise United Methodist Church Ministry Center Building Fund (P.O. Box 155, Enterprise, Mississippi 39330).

Pallbearers will be Brian Freeman, Brent Freeman, Jonathan Knighton, Eli Hatcher, Ben Hatcher, and Merritt Barry. Honorary Pallbearers will be Brody Freeman, Ryder Freeman, and Bo Rook Freeman.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 12:45 on Monday at Enterprise United Methodist Church.