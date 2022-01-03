Advertisement

Mrs. Mary Lee Wright

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Services for Mrs. Mary Lee Wright will be held 3 pm, Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the Rock Branch Cemetery in Union, Ms. Bro. Rusty Walton will officiate.

Visitation will be held 1:30 pm – 3 pm, Thursday, at Milling Funeral Home.

Mary Lee Wright, 74, passed away at Specialty Rush, Wednesday, December 28, 2021.

Survivors:

Husband of 47 years, Cecil Wright of Decatur

2 Daughters: Linda Grimes and husband Eddie Williams of Jackson

Donna Wright and husband Bryan Eggleston of Union

1 Son: Sam Grimes and wife Becky of Decatur

Eleven Grandchildren: Antonio Grimes, Olivia Grishby. Adrian Williams, Rebecca Smith, Terry Smith, Shayla Eggleston, Justin Eggleston, Mark Eggleston, Patsy Hillman, Roberta Hester and Robin Hillman

Thirteen Great- Grandchildren

Numerous nieces and nephews

She is preceded in death by, parents Earl Devine and Ottie Smith, as well as, eight siblings

Pallbearers: Grady Gregory, Randy Crocker, Terry Smith, Mark Sharp, John Givens, Jason Sheilds, Antonio Grimes and Adrian Williams

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119 Union, MS 39365 601.774.5779 voice 601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

Milling Funeral Home

