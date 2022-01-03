Mrs. Mary Lee Wright
Mary Lee Wright
Services for Mrs. Mary Lee Wright will be held 3 pm, Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the Rock Branch Cemetery in Union, Ms. Bro. Rusty Walton will officiate.
Visitation will be held 1:30 pm – 3 pm, Thursday, at Milling Funeral Home.
Mary Lee Wright, 74, passed away at Specialty Rush, Wednesday, December 28, 2021.
Survivors:
Husband of 47 years, Cecil Wright of Decatur
2 Daughters: Linda Grimes and husband Eddie Williams of Jackson
Donna Wright and husband Bryan Eggleston of Union
1 Son: Sam Grimes and wife Becky of Decatur
Eleven Grandchildren: Antonio Grimes, Olivia Grishby. Adrian Williams, Rebecca Smith, Terry Smith, Shayla Eggleston, Justin Eggleston, Mark Eggleston, Patsy Hillman, Roberta Hester and Robin Hillman
Thirteen Great- Grandchildren
Numerous nieces and nephews
She is preceded in death by, parents Earl Devine and Ottie Smith, as well as, eight siblings
Pallbearers: Grady Gregory, Randy Crocker, Terry Smith, Mark Sharp, John Givens, Jason Sheilds, Antonio Grimes and Adrian Williams
Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119 Union, MS 39365 601.774.5779 voice 601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com