Ms. Linda Margaret Barousse, age 75, of Marion passed away at her residence. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

She is survived by her son, Lynn Barousse (Eliana); one brother, Jean Collins; and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin Wilson and Lillie Jane Logan Collins.

