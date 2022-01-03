Advertisement

Ms. Linda Margaret Barousse

Linda Margaret Barousse
Linda Margaret Barousse
Linda Margaret Barousse(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022
Ms. Linda Margaret Barousse, age 75, of Marion passed away at her residence. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

She is survived by her son, Lynn Barousse (Eliana); one brother, Jean Collins; and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin Wilson and Lillie Jane Logan Collins.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

