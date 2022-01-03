Silver Alert issued for Holmes Co. woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 56-year-old Jacqueline Epps of Lexington, Miss.

She is a Black woman, 5′ 6″, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Epps was last seen Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at about 9:38 a.m. in the 100 block of Thurmond Road in Holmes County. Epps is believed to be in a 2003 gold Lexus ES3 bearing Texas tag 35437L4.

Family members said Epps has a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information about Epps, contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department at 662-334-0099.

