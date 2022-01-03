Advertisement

Snow falls in East Mississippi

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Snow fell in East Mississippi Sunday night and people didn’t hesitate to share their fun. Take a look at these videos and pictures sent to us by viewers from across East Mississippi.

In Philadelphia snow was falling fast and covering the ground and the trees. Snow was blessing us here in the Queen City.

In Newton County, it became a winter wonderland. Over in Nanih Waiya cars were getting covered with a wintery blanket and in Decatur, one little girl couldn’t help but take part in the fun.

Snow also fell in Marion and Winston County

We love seeing your photos and videos so continue sharing them on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News) The Meridian Police Department has confirmed there was an officer-involved...
Officer involved shooting in Meridian
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 8 PM for part of East Mississippi.
Tornado Watch continues for part of East Miss. & West Ala.
A neighborhood in Gulfport, Mississippi, was the site of a fatal shooting late Friday night....
3 dead, 4 hurt in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Mississippi
A stabbing is under investigation Friday in Clarke County.
Man stabbed multiple times in Stonewall
The Meridian location is closing.
Bed Bath & Beyond in Meridian closing

Latest News

Snow in East MS
Snow in East MS
Scorpion Trail Run
Scorpion Trail Run
CenterPoint Energy is sending crews to Colorado to help restore gas lines damaged in vast...
CenterPoint Energy sends natural gas crews to Colorado
Ole Miss fans look on after the Rebels went down 21-7
The Fans of the Sugar Bowl