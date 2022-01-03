Snow falls in East Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Snow fell in East Mississippi Sunday night and people didn’t hesitate to share their fun. Take a look at these videos and pictures sent to us by viewers from across East Mississippi.

In Philadelphia snow was falling fast and covering the ground and the trees. Snow was blessing us here in the Queen City.

In Newton County, it became a winter wonderland. Over in Nanih Waiya cars were getting covered with a wintery blanket and in Decatur, one little girl couldn’t help but take part in the fun.

Snow also fell in Marion and Winston County

