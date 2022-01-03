UWA’s mens basketball team blazes through GSC rival Valdosta State

LIVINGSON, Ala. (WTOK) - The UWA Tigers beat GSC rival Valdosta State 84-74 for the first time since 2016.

Warm ups are underway as @UWA_basketball gets ready to take on Valdosta State. The Tigers are 11-2 on the season and haven’t lost a game since Dec. 4th. Let’s see if the hot streak continues tonight 🔥🏀 pic.twitter.com/SF7actvFVJ — syd (@sydney_wicker) January 2, 2022

Senior guard, Justin Allison, began the game on a hot streak scoring 10 points and going 4-for- at the free throw line. Allison ended the game with a season best of 19 points.

The Tigers went into the locker room with the lead and 43-37

Kortrijk Miles finished the night with a career high double double of 30 points and 19 rebounds.

A big issue for the Tigers on the night was fouls. CJ Melton would foul out and Allison would be in foul trouble for most of the game after two early foul calls on the guard.

Head coach Nick Woodruff gave his team props for battling through tonights victory. But he gives credit from Friday’s close game against West Florida to helping the Tigers on the court tonight.

“That game the other night we handled adversity and learned from it,” said Woodruff. “With getting the ball in bounce and doing something with that press late and then making free throws down the stretch. I said it the other night. If we have the lead and we make free throws the way we’ve been making free throws, one it makes us hard to beat. Now the big part is having the lead late but having the lead late and making free throws makes us really tough to beat.”

The Tigers are now 12-2 on the season and 5-1 in conference play. The Tigers will travel to Lee University and play at 3 p.m. on Saturday January 8th.

