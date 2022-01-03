Advertisement

UWA’s mens basketball team blazes through GSC rival Valdosta State

UWA Tigers celebrate in 84-74 victory.
UWA Tigers celebrate in 84-74 victory.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSON, Ala. (WTOK) - The UWA Tigers beat GSC rival Valdosta State 84-74 for the first time since 2016.

Senior guard, Justin Allison, began the game on a hot streak scoring 10 points and going 4-for- at the free throw line. Allison ended the game with a season best of 19 points.

The Tigers went into the locker room with the lead and 43-37

Kortrijk Miles finished the night with a career high double double of 30 points and 19 rebounds.

A big issue for the Tigers on the night was fouls. CJ Melton would foul out and Allison would be in foul trouble for most of the game after two early foul calls on the guard.

Head coach Nick Woodruff gave his team props for battling through tonights victory. But he gives credit from Friday’s close game against West Florida to helping the Tigers on the court tonight.

“That game the other night we handled adversity and learned from it,” said Woodruff. “With getting the ball in bounce and doing something with that press late and then making free throws down the stretch. I said it the other night. If we have the lead and we make free throws the way we’ve been making free throws, one it makes us hard to beat. Now the big part is having the lead late but having the lead late and making free throws makes us really tough to beat.”

The Tigers are now 12-2 on the season and 5-1 in conference play. The Tigers will travel to Lee University and play at 3 p.m. on Saturday January 8th.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News) The Meridian Police Department has confirmed there was an officer-involved...
Officer involved shooting in Meridian
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 8 PM for part of East Mississippi.
Tornado Watch continues for part of East Miss. & West Ala.
A neighborhood in Gulfport, Mississippi, was the site of a fatal shooting late Friday night....
3 dead, 4 hurt in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Mississippi
A stabbing is under investigation Friday in Clarke County.
Man stabbed multiple times in Stonewall
The Meridian location is closing.
Bed Bath & Beyond in Meridian closing

Latest News

Ole Miss Loses Sugar Bowl
Ole Miss Loses to Baylor
Sugar Bowl Fans
Sugar Bowl Fans
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates his sack of Carolina Panthers...
Jordan, Saints’ defense secure 18-10 win over Panthers
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) is tackled by Baylor defensive tackle Cole Maxwell (96)...
A recap of Ole Miss’ loss to Baylor in the Sugar Bowl