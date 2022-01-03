VIDEO: Gator found in Slidell driveway

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A Slidell resident found an unexpected guest in his driveway.

A gator was discovered around 11 a.m. in a driveway in the Old River Road subdivision.

In the video, you can see the man spot the alligator underneath his car.

Later in the video, the homeowner called a pest control service to tape the gator’s mouth shut and remove it from the property.

No one was hurt during the encounter. The gator was estimated to be over eight feet long.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.