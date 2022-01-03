Advertisement

VIDEO: Gator found in Slidell driveway

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A Slidell resident found an unexpected guest in his driveway.

A gator was discovered around 11 a.m. in a driveway in the Old River Road subdivision.

In the video, you can see the man spot the alligator underneath his car.

Later in the video, the homeowner called a pest control service to tape the gator’s mouth shut and remove it from the property.

No one was hurt during the encounter. The gator was estimated to be over eight feet long.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow fell in East Mississippi Sunday night and people didn’t hesitate to share their fun
Snow falls in East Mississippi
A crime scene
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
(Source: Gray News) The Meridian Police Department has confirmed there was an officer-involved...
Officer involved shooting in Meridian
Police say the officer, a seven-year veteran of the force, was resting in his car after a New...
NYC police officer shot while resting in car between shifts
MHP issued 14,792 citations, made 279 arrests for impaired driving and investigated 178 crashes...
MHP: Two fatalities over New Year’s weekend

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters after a Democratic policy...
Schumer: Senate to vote on filibuster change for voting bill
The combined jackpots for Powerball® and Mega Millions® this week tops an estimated $784 million.
Mississippi Lottery player kicks off 2022 with $100,000 Powerball win
MHP issued 14,792 citations, made 279 arrests for impaired driving and investigated 178 crashes...
MHP: Two fatalities over New Year’s weekend
A crime scene
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Feeling like winter to start the week
Winter’s chill will greet you as you start the week