Winter’s chill will greet you as you start the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

There was roughly a 50 degree temperature drop from Saturday’s record breaking 80s to this morning’s low 30s. Plus, the wind made it feel like it was in the widespread 20s. Needless to say, winter’s chill has truly made a comeback with Sunday’s snow sealing the deal.

Clouds and breezy conditions will make it dreary & blustery through Midday, then the clouds will make room for some sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will struggle to climb into the mid-upper 40s through the afternoon. Tonight, expect another round of sub-freezing temps with more mid-upper 20s on deck. So, make sure to continue with your cold weather precautions (and it’s not a bad idea to let the faucets drip also).

Temps will gradually warm up through midweek with 60s returning for highs on your Hump Day. Our next chance for rain will be on Thursday, and it’ll also bring us another dose of cold by Friday morning as 20s return.

From there, it looks like temps will warm back up into the 60s by the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.