ADPH holds first COVID-19 briefing in months

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama state health officials held their first public briefing on COVID-19 in months Tuesday morning.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have climbed rapidly in Alabama in the last week, and the level of community transmission is considered high in every county.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests that came back positive in the last seven days was 36.4%, which is a record high for the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

