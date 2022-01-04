Advertisement

ADPH holds first COVID-19 briefing in months

The level of community transmission of COVID-19 is high in every county in Alabama, according...
The level of community transmission of COVID-19 is high in every county in Alabama, according to ADPH data.(Source: Alabama Department of Public Health)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama state health officials held their first public briefing on COVID-19 in months Tuesday morning.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have climbed rapidly in Alabama in the last week, and the level of community transmission is considered high in every county.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests that came back positive in the last seven days was 36.4%, which is a record high for the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

