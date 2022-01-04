City of Meridian Arrest Report January 3, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|DANNY MONEGAN
|1968
|1318 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|JOSHUA HENLEY
|1985
|9430 MATTHEWS RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
SHOPLIFTING
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
|MARCUS A JONES
|1983
|2908 7TH ST APT 9 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
PUBLIC DRUNK
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|SANCHEZ KING
|1980
|527 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|TANESHA POPE
|1990
|2652 ST LUKE ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|EDWARD L BROWN
|1969
|6505 STENNIS RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|BILLY L CROCKETT JR
|1993
|1928 11TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|COURTNAY HAMPTON
|1984
|2014 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUISNESS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|ANDREA FLOWERS
|1962
|2011 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUISNESS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|TORI ATKINSON
|1984
|2003 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|CURTIS FERGUSON
|1974
|7 PINEAPPLE AVE COCOA, FL
|DUI
|DOUGLAS C HARRIS
|1960
|2012 15TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOOTING INSIDE THE CITY
|ROSHEKIA PURNELL
|1985
|2900 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUISNESS
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|MADELYN CASTILLO
|1997
|3705 COUNTY ROAD 350 QUITMAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|ANTONIO WILLIAMS
|1976
|10728 ANTIOCH RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|ANTONIO MASON
|1989
|302 SAM HURT RD TOOMSUBA, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 29, 2021 at 6:00 AM to January 3, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 12:57 AM on December 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:03 AM on December 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:02 AM on December 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5200 block of Lakewood Drive. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 3:43 PM on December 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of 63rd Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 6:06 AM on December 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Highway 19 North. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 6:35 PM on December 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:13 AM on December 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 12:38 PM on December 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 200 block of West Lake Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
At 6:13 AM on January 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3000 block of 40thAvenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:24 AM on January 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1500 block of 44thAvenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 05 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:26 AM on December 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of 40th Avenue. One residence and one structure were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:41 AM on January 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2408 block of 43rd Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.