Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report January 3, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
DANNY MONEGAN19681318 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
JOSHUA HENLEY19859430 MATTHEWS RD MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
SHOPLIFTING
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
MARCUS A JONES19832908 7TH ST APT 9 MERIDIAN, MSDUI
PUBLIC DRUNK
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
SANCHEZ KING1980527 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TANESHA POPE19902652 ST LUKE ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI
EDWARD L BROWN19696505 STENNIS RD MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
BILLY L CROCKETT JR19931928 11TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
COURTNAY HAMPTON19842014 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUISNESS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
ANDREA FLOWERS19622011 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUISNESS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TORI ATKINSON19842003 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CURTIS FERGUSON19747 PINEAPPLE AVE COCOA, FLDUI
DOUGLAS C HARRIS19602012 15TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOOTING INSIDE THE CITY
ROSHEKIA PURNELL19852900 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUISNESS
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MADELYN CASTILLO19973705 COUNTY ROAD 350 QUITMAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
ANTONIO WILLIAMS197610728 ANTIOCH RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI
ANTONIO MASON1989302 SAM HURT RD TOOMSUBA, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 29, 2021 at 6:00 AM to January 3, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 12:57 AM on December 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:03 AM on December 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:02 AM on December 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5200 block of Lakewood Drive. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 3:43 PM on December 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of 63rd Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 6:06 AM on December 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Highway 19 North. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 6:35 PM on December 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:13 AM on December 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 12:38 PM on December 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 200 block of West Lake Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
At 6:13 AM on January 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3000 block of 40thAvenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:24 AM on January 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1500 block of 44thAvenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 05 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:26 AM on December 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of 40th Avenue. One residence and one structure were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:41 AM on January 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2408 block of 43rd Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Most Read

Six people are charged in the death of Tommie Warren, who police say was struck by a stray...
6 arrested in death of Tommie Warren of Philadelphia
Snow fell in East Mississippi Sunday night and people didn’t hesitate to share their fun
Snow falls in East Mississippi
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
The combined jackpots for Powerball® and Mega Millions® this week tops an estimated $784 million.
Mississippi Lottery player kicks off 2022 with $100,000 Powerball win
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 4, 2022
Six people are charged in the death of Tommie Warren, who police say was struck by a stray...
6 arrested in death of Tommie Warren of Philadelphia
Daily Docket 3
Kemper County Arrest Report January 3, 2022
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 3, 2022