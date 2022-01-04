City of Meridian Arrest Report January 3, 2022

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 12:57 AM on December 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 3:03 AM on December 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:02 AM on December 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5200 block of Lakewood Drive. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 3:43 PM on December 29, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of 63rd Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 6:06 AM on December 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Highway 19 North. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 6:35 PM on December 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:13 AM on December 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 12:38 PM on December 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 200 block of West Lake Drive. Entry was gained through a window.

At 6:13 AM on January 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3000 block of 40thAvenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 1:24 AM on January 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1500 block of 44thAvenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 05 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 9:26 AM on December 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of 40th Avenue. One residence and one structure were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 9:41 AM on January 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2408 block of 43rd Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.