COVID-19 in Mississippi: 17,525 new cases, 5 new deaths reported over New Year’s holiday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 17,525 new cases, 5 new deaths and 205 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state Monday. (Source: AP)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 17,525 new cases, 5 new deaths and 205 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state Monday.

The MSDH states 10,455 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.

Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you.

Find county-by-county vaccination totals here.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue rising rapidly in Mississippi as new cases are proliferating.
The state Health Department reported Monday that 695 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized Sunday. That is up from 265 hospitalized two weeks earlier, on Dec. 19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

