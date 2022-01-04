COVID-19 in Mississippi: 17,525 new cases, 5 new deaths reported over New Year’s holiday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 17,525 new cases, 5 new deaths and 205 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state Monday.

The MSDH states 10,455 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.

Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you.

Find county-by-county vaccination totals here.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue rising rapidly in Mississippi as new cases are proliferating. The state Health Department reported Monday that 695 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized Sunday. That is up from 265 hospitalized two weeks earlier, on Dec. 19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

