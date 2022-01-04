Advertisement

Excitement over Powerball pushes jackpot to $610 million

Mega Millions jackpot increased to $253 million ahead of Tuesday’s drawing
Both the Powerball® and Mega Millions® jackpots have been raised due to the excitement of players hoping to win big.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Both the Powerball® and Mega Millions® jackpots have been raised due to the excitement of players hoping to win big. The combined jackpots now top an estimated $863 million.

The Powerball jackpot was raised to a whopping $610 million for the Wednesday, Jan. 5 drawing. This is the 40th draw for the current jackpot. Meanwhile, Mega Millions has jumped to $253 million for Tuesday night’s drawing. This is the 21st drawing for the current jackpot.

Tonight’s jackpot remains steady for Mississippi Match 5 at $65,000.

Three new scratch-off games will be available for purchase at lottery retailers as of Jan. 4:
· Triple It ($1)—Approximate overall odds are 1:4.95. Win up to $5,000.


· I Heart Cash ($2)—Approximate overall odds are 1:4.80. Win up to $15,000.


· Win It All ($10). Approximate overall odds are 1:3.98. Win up to $200,000.

