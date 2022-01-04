Governor and Lt. Governor detail legislative priorities ahead of 2022 session

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Lawmakers will return to the State Capitol Tuesday. The 2022 legislative session is slated to begin at noon.

Medical marijuana will finally have its time in front of lawmakers, likely at the start of the session after all the rally cries and protests through the second half of last year. But the Governor isn’t ready to sign it yet.

“The bill is, as it’s most recently been drafted, would allow for up to 11 joints a day,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “And I just think that’s too many. I think we ought to put limits on that to begin with. We’ve been talking to the legislative leadership about that. And hopefully, we’ll be successful at convincing them that we ought to start conservatively; we ought to start small.”

Lt. Governor Hosemann says folks shouldn’t jump to any conclusions.

“Well, the Governor said as currently drafted,” noted Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann. “Last time I looked, which is about two weeks ago, we were on the 26th draft. So I’m not really sure which draft he’s looking at. I’ve seen about four or five of those as they’ve come through here when different times, and there’ll be some other changes today.”

A point of agreement is the need for a teacher pay raise.

“My proposal at the beginning of this four-year period was a $4,300 increase in total teacher pay. The legislature was able to do $1,000 of it last year,” said Reeves. “I propose the other $3,300 in my executive budget recommendation for this year. "

Hosemann also wants to see legislation that will help with frontline worker retention.

“I think our nurses and doctors had their finest hour ever,” noted Hosemann. “And we’re struggling with traveling nurses and others. So we’ve got that problem.”

Both say they think tax relief is needed, but unlike the Speaker’s proposal from the last session, neither seem to favor a version of a bill that would raise some taxes while cutting others.

“I mean, you can cut the income tax, you can cut the, you can raise the exemption, grocery tax goes to this inflation issue that I was just discussing the cost of living, that’s a direct help to struggling households in Mississippi,” said Hosemann. “There’s a whole lot of different ways you can approach this particular one.”

“Want to give the taxpayers a pay raise by giving back more of your money and a major tax cut,” noted Reeves.

Both the Speaker and Governor have discussed their opposition to Medicaid expansion on multiple occasions. We asked Lt. Governor Hosemann about it Monday. He’s much less concerned about how people label the issue and more concerned with getting some of the access issues addressed.

“I’m telling you as clearly as I can that we are getting a name associated with a process,” he said. “And it becomes less intelligent to do so we need to remember we have working people who do not have adequate access to healthcare. Now, whatever you want to call that, that’s where we are. So I don’t want to start with some name and have that kill a process. We need to be discussing that process. And whether that involves some federal part or state partisans will decide. But, you know, people want to make this just a one-line sentence. And it’s a much more complicated, huge economics.”

As for the federal funding that will be available, Governor Reeves says he sides with Hosemann’s idea of making generational changes.

“I think that’s the mentality we need to be thinking about,” said Reeves. “I’m for increasing funding for workforce development and workforce training, for investing in critical infrastructure needs, for continuing to make sure that we do it in a responsible way. And I think we’ll, I think we’ll be able to be successful in that this session.”

