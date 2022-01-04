Advertisement

Graceland plans year-long celebration to commemorate 45th anniversary of Elvis’ passing

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 45th anniversary of the death of the “King of Rock N’ Roll” is coming up this year and Graceland has a year of festivities, events and giveaways planned to commemorate it.

The first of the ELVIS 45 events will kick off this week to mark Elvis Presley’s birthday. His birthday celebration will be from Jan. 6-9 and will include events like the Elvis Birthday Bash an afternoon screening and sing-along with the film “Viva Las Vegas, a gospel dinner with Elvis gospel music by Terry Blackwood and The Imperials, a birthday proclamation ceremony and a concert.

For a complete day-by-day schedule and to purchase tickets for the King’s birthday celebration, visit Graceland.com/elvis-birthday.

Graceland will also be commemorating the day Elvis passed away.

Throughout the year several events are planned to allow all of his fans to celebrate his life and legacy.

Visit Graceland.com/Elvis45 for all things ELVIS 45.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Six people are charged in the death of Tommie Warren, who police say was struck by a stray...
6 arrested in death of Tommie Warren of Philadelphia
Snow fell in East Mississippi Sunday night and people didn’t hesitate to share their fun
Snow falls in East Mississippi
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
The combined jackpots for Powerball® and Mega Millions® this week tops an estimated $784 million.
Mississippi Lottery player kicks off 2022 with $100,000 Powerball win
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza

Latest News

Hype Noon Year's Eve
Hype Adventure’s and the Mississippi Children’s Museum bring in the New Year
Mississippi Children's Museum
Mississippi Children’s Museum hosting Noon Year’s Eve
Midnight at the Museum
Midnight at the Museum happening New Year’s Eve
Velma Young Community Center
Marion Police Department donates to Velma Young Community Center
Salvation Army
Salvation Army looking to reach donation goal by end of week