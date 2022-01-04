Justice Kenny Griffis sworn in for new term

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Chief Justice Mike Randolph swore in Associate Justice Kenny Griffis Jan. 3 at the Mississippi Supreme Court in Jackson.

Griffis, a Meridian native, took the oath of office to begin an eight-year term. He was appointed to a vacancy on the Supreme Court Feb. 1, 2019, and was elected to an eight-year term Nov. 3, 2020. The elected position is one of two on the Supreme Court which have a 14-month delay between the time of election and the beginning of the elective term.

“I’m proud for the opportunity to continue to serve,” Griffis said.

Griffis served on the Court of Appeals for 16 years and was that court’s chief judge at the time he was appointed to the Supreme Court.

