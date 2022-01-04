Local lawmakers prepare for the 2022 Legislative Session

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local lawmakers are preparing for the 2022 Legislative Session that could impact many in the state. There are some topics they want to see discussed that would benefit the people of East Mississippi.

On the agenda are medical marijuana, redistricting, and how and where to spend the over $1 billion COVID and infrastructure funding the state received from the federal government.

Senator Tyler Mccaughn and State Representative Michael Evans said there could be some disagreements on how to spend that money.

Mccaughn added there’s a discussion on whether there should be legislative input for infrastructure funding. Or whether it should go directly to the Mississippi Development Authority for it to decide.

" I believe that our lieutenant governor’s office, as well as the Speaker of the House office, are working diligently to try and find an agreement on how to make that happen. We can all agree though we want to get to all the people in these communities so that they can benefit from it so we can see the changes in infrastructure,” said District 31 Senator, Tyler McCaughn.

" I hope we’re able to give EMEPA, East Mississippi Electric Power some more money for broadband. That has been a gamechanger in rural Mississippi and especially East Mississippi. EMEPA has been doing an excellent job trying to get that to the rural areas so I hope we can get some more money to them to help finish that project up,” said District 45 State Representative, Michael Evans.

With East Mississippi being a leading producer of forestry products in the state, Senator Tyler Mccaughn is looking to further develop that industry in our area.

“Our part of the state is right for further development in that area whether it be a secondary processing mill for pellets or shadings or whether it be a new mill such as Buller. We are ripe, we have the product, and we have the manpower to make that happen. There’s no reason for us not to continue to develop that in the area,” said McCaughn.

Representative Evans said pay raises for teachers and state employees will also be a hot topic.

“I think we’ll probably see a teacher pay raise pretty early. I’m all for giving teachers a pay raise but I’m also for giving all state employees a pay raise. I think all our local first responders: deputies, sheriffs, police officers, and firemen should get the same thing they have on the state level. We also need to help our healthcare workers,” said Evans.

Mccaughn said the session beginning Tuesday will be a productive one, but it will likely come with some disagreements.

